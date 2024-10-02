‘I really don’t know’: Chow says size of property tax increase uncertain as budget consultations kick off

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday that she doesn’t yet know what sort of a tax increase property owners could face next year as she kicked off budget consultations for the city.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Chow said when asked about another possible increase.

“It is looking at what kind of contribution from the federal and the provincial government. It’s also looking at what are the service levels? Are TTC services going to go up? Are we going to cap it? The number of police officers and the fire and the EMS – do we need more? Do we have enough? What kind, what levels of service?”

Chow has been adamant since becoming mayor that the city would first assess its needs before committing to any particular number when it comes to property tax increases.

Earlier this year, facing runaway inflation and a massive budgetary shortfall, the city implemented a 9.5 per cent tax hike for property owners – the highest increase since amalgamation.

At the same time, the budget included money to hire more paramedics, police officers and firefighters. The library budget also got a boost, and there was also money to extend pool hours and park washrooms.

“We know, though, there’s so much more we can do together,” Chow said Wednesday. “City services matter to people, and they can help make life more affordable. Over the next few months, we have many decisions to make about how we spend and how we save.

“My priorities, of course, are to build more homes, feed more kids, get Toronto moving. But that’s just me as just one person. I want to hear Torontonians’ priorities also.”

The last budget process saw a contentious debate between the mayor and Police Chief Myron Demkiw over the size of the increase to the Toronto Police Service budget. Last-minute motions at council gave TPS the full increase recommended by the TPS Board and also saved a windrow-clearing program in some parts of the city.

Coun. Shelley Carroll will once again be leading the effort as budget chief.

She said Wednesday that while the city coffers are better off thanks to a new deal with the province to upload the DVP and Gardner Expressway, there is still “a long way to go” to secure the city’s financial position.

“As usual, we’re going to be hunting for efficiencies. We need to prioritize, and we need your help in doing that as well,” Carroll said. “This year will be a year in which wherever we can be lean, we must be lean. We also need your suggestions when it comes to our conversations with other orders of government. The mayor’s already spoken to the committee about the fact that we’re starting our conversations with Ontario for the Ontario New Deal part two. But we really need to be speaking to all levels of government.”

Carroll said Toronto is at a “pivotal moment as we address significant financial challenges and build a strong financial future” and said feedback from the public is “invaluable in guiding our decisions and ensuring that the 2025 budget reflects the needs of all Torontonians.”

Online budget consultations opened on Oct. 1 and can be completed through Oct. 31. There will also be four in-person consultations and two virtual ones where residents will have an opportunity to share their priorities for the next budget.

The in-person consultations will be held as follows:

Saturday, October 19, from noon to 2 p.m., North York Memorial Hall, 5110 Yonge St.

Thursday, October 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Sunday, October 27, from noon to 2 p.m., Rose Avenue Junior Public School, 675 Ontario St.

Monday, October 28, from 7 to 9 p.m., Etobicoke Olympium, 590 Rathburn Rd.

Virtual consultations