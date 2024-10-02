Work now underway on all parts of the Ontario Line, Ford says

Premier Doug Ford says work is officially underway on all parts of the new Ontario Line subway in Toronto, a project that is expected to massively expand public transit capacity in the city.

"This is a huge milestone for this new subway line," Ford said Wednesday.

Speaking alongside Ford, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the line "will transform our city."

The 15.6 kilometre-line was announced in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2031.

More to come…