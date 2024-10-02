TORONTO
Toronto

    • Religious studies tutor from Brampton accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

    Abdul Qadeer Syed, a 50-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with sexual assault. (Peel Regional Police)
    A private religious studies tutor has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy last month.

    Peel police said the alleged incident happened on Sept. 23 at the victim’s residence.

    As a result of the investigation, police charged 50-year-old Abdul Qadeer Syed from Brampton with sexual assault and sexual interference.

    Investigators say Syed has been working as a private religious instructor for six years, and they believe there may be more victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

