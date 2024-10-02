Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after being shot

Toronto police say an officer has been shot while conducting an investigation midtown.

It happened in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle, and shortly after, one officer was shot.

The officer has been rushed to the hospital, police say. There is no immediate word on his condition.

Video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the injured officer being loaded into an ambulance. In another viewer video shared with CP24, the same person is seen being put in the back of a police cruiser.

Police say one person was arrested at the scene while another fled. No description has been released.