Doug Ford pledges to hike speed limits on all 400-series highways ‘where it is safe to do so’

Motorists will soon be allowed to drive their vehicle at 110 kilometres per hour on all 400-series highways across the province, says Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

On Wednesday, Ford announced that he’s directed Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria to raise the limit to 110 kilometres “where it is safe to do so,” on all 400-series highways in Ontario.

“I’m going to repeat that: where it is safe to do so,” he said during a Wednesday morning news conference on the construction of the new Ontario Line.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned to help fight gridlock on our roads, reduce travel times and allow people to spend less time commuting and more time at home with their families, and that includes the Ontario Line, which is going to be a game changer for Toronto and the entire region again.”

Ford emphasized that in considering the change, he is looking to experts, to the Minister of Transportation, and the OPP for guidance as they “understand where you can go 110 and where you can go 100 kilometers.”

“So safety comes first over anything, and then we’ll work on the rest,” Ford said.

“But wouldn’t it be great if we could even get over 50 kilometers an hour on the 401 in rush hour through the city, like that would be incredible if we could get over that.”

Sakaria said the initial 110 km/h speed limit plan was piloted in 2019 and received “very positive” reviews.

“We’re working with our team of engineers to see on behalf of the premier’s direction, to continue expanding that and it’s about making sure that those people are on the road that are respecting the laws that they can get to where they need to go in a faster, easier way,” he said, adding at the same time the province has introduced “some of the harshest penalties for anybody involved in careless driving, whether it be stunt driving and also on impaired driving.”

“So we’re taking away licenses for life. We’re suspending people longer, and it’s about making sure we have a balanced approach across the system, but we’re going to be making sure that we move forward on the 401, and 400-series highways speed as we have in the past, and continue to expand the speed to 110 kilometers across as many stretches as possible.”

In 2022, the province permanently increased the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on six sections of 400-series highways in Ontario.

In late July, it was upped along several additional stretches of highways 401 and 403 in southern and northern Ontario as well as parts of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, including a 35-kilometre stretch of Highway 401 from Highway 35/115 to Cobourg, and Hwy. 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km), from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km), from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km), and Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone east by 7 km/h. Highway 416 from Hwy 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km) and Hwy 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km) were also increased to 110 km/h.

With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson.