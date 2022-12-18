Where to watch the FIFA World Cup final in Toronto
Defending champions France face off against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final at 10 a.m.
Here’s where you can watch the game in Toronto.
Café Diplomatico
The beloved restaurant on College Street in Little Italy has been a gathering spot for soccer fans for decades and it is once again hosting a watch party for the final game of the World Cup.
Fans packed the restaurant and its outdoor patio space for Canada’s first game of the tournament against Belgium and big crowds are expected again Sunday morning.
A portion of Clinton Street will be closed down for the event, which started at around 9 a.m. and will include live entertainment and a D.J.
Hemingway’s
The restaurant and bar in the heart of Yorkville has been showing World Cup games all tournament long and has been a popular gathering spot for many France fans - who are likely to turn out in high numbers to support their squad in the final.
The bar was packed full of France and Morocco supporters on Wednesday for their much-anticipated semi-final clash, which France won 2-0.
Bar Bacan
For Argentina supporters who want to snack on Argentinian and Venezuelan food during the game, Bar Bacan in Roncesvalles is opening early in time for the match.
The restaurant serves authentic empanadas and arepas along with a variety of desserts.
They open their doors at 9:40 a.m. and are encouraging people to call ahead to reserve a table.
Jack Astor’s Scarborough
Fans in Scarborough can watch the game at Jack Astor’s bar and grill, on Progress Avenue, near McCowan Road and Highway 401.
They’ll be opening right at 10 a.m.
A.C. Ranch Sports Bar
This sports bar on Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto’s Corso Italia neighbourhood opened at 8 a.m.
It’s been in operation since 1969 and has hosted many memorable World Cup finals; most notably Italy’s win over France in 2006.
Maple Leaf House
The south-Etobicoke sports bar opened early to show today's game.
They’re located near the waterfront on Lake Shore Boulevard West, east of Islington Avenue at First Street, across from McDonald's.
Despite the early start time, fans can still grab a drink before and during the game at these and other bars and restaurants across the Greater Toronto Area.
Ontario's liquor regulator said last month that restaurants and bars provincewide would be able to serve alcohol at 7 a.m. for the duration of the World Cup.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final
The game itself will feature two of soccer’s biggest stars - France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi - who happen to be club teammates at Paris St. Germain of Ligue 1 in France.
PSG's Lionel Messi, right, congratulates PSG's Kylian Mbappe after he scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)Mbappé and France won the World Cup in 2018, knocking out Messi and Argentina in the process in a thrilling 4-3 win in the round of 16.
In the previous tournament in 2014, Messi and Argentina made it all the way to the final but lost in extra time against Germany 1-0.
Messi confirmed earlier this week that this will be the 35-year-old soccer superstar’s last World Cup.
Sunday’s game presents him with a final opportunity to become a world-champion – the only major soccer achievement that still alludes him.
Meanwhile, Mbappé is just getting started.
The 23-year-old, who made his World Cup debut in 2018, will attempt to lead his team to a second-straight world-championship – a feat that has not been accomplished in 60 years.
Coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final started at 8 a.m. on TSN.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina 2-2 France: Thrilling World Cup final heads into extra-time
After four weeks, the day has finally arrived. Either Argentina or France will lift the 2022 World Cup trophy on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. CTVNews.ca will follow the final match live.
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
Non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits on the rise as demand grows among Canadians
With the holiday season in full swing and 'Dry January' around the corner, Canadians who don't drink alcohol or want to cut back may find more options on menus and store shelves.
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Montreal
-
Studying for a better future: Meet the Montreal students devoted to the climate cause
As the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal winds to a close, CTV News is sharing the perspectives of four local students confronting the issue from the inside out. And these students had a message for conference attendees: talk is cheap. It’s time for real, fast, concrete solutions.
-
First full snow operation of the season launched in Montreal
In the midst of the Montreal region being blanketed by snow, the city announced the start of its first complete snow-loading operation on Saturday. Trucks will be rumbling through the city's boroughs all weekend.
-
Hema-Quebec nurses' protests planned for Sunday in Montreal and Quebec City
Hema-Quebec nurses and nursing assistants, members of the CSN and CSQ unions, are planning to demonstrate in Montreal and Quebec City on Sunday.
London
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
Snow squall warning in effect for Grey-Bruce
The official start of winter might not be until Dec. 21, but that isn’t stopping Mother Nature as Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning and winter weather travel advisory for Grey-Bruce on Sunday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina 2-2 France: Thrilling World Cup final heads into extra-time
After four weeks, the day has finally arrived. Either Argentina or France will lift the 2022 World Cup trophy on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. CTVNews.ca will follow the final match live.
Kitchener
-
Multiple drivers charged with impaired driving in Elmira
Waterloo regional police nabbed several impaired drivers last night during a Festive R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign in Elmira.
-
'The best part is raising awareness': 9-year-old Stratford boy raises money for Juvenile Arthritis
A little boy from Stratford is giving new meaning to the saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade."
-
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
Northern Ontario
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Homicide investigation underway in North Bay
As part of the ongoing homicide investigation, North Bay Police Service has identified the 33-year-old murder victim from Saturday morning.
-
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warns of trending scams this holiday season
With the holiday season upon us, scammers and fraudsters appear to be ramping up their efforts to try to fool vulnerable people and take their money.
Ottawa
-
Part of Ottawa LRT shut down due to mechanical failure
A section of Ottawa’s light rail transit line was forced to shut down late Saturday night after a mechanical failure and remained closed Sunday morning.
-
One treated for smoke inhalation in Tremblay Road fire
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a basement fire east of downtown Ottawa late Saturday night.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina 2-2 France: Thrilling World Cup final heads into extra-time
After four weeks, the day has finally arrived. Either Argentina or France will lift the 2022 World Cup trophy on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. CTVNews.ca will follow the final match live.
Windsor
-
Woman arrested for breaking into same apartment twice: Chatham-Kent police
A woman from Wallaceburg has been charged after allegedly breaking into the same vacant apartment twice over two consecutive days, Chatham-Kent police said.
-
Former resident at 1616 Ouellette gets new home, thankful for community support
It’s been a long month for displaced residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue. The apartment building was evacuated on Nov. 22 by the city after the boiler failed and the building’s power, heat and life safety systems were not fit for occupancy. But on Friday, the city’s order was lifted, and while some residents have moved on, some 50 residents were welcomed back into the building.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina 2-2 France: Thrilling World Cup final heads into extra-time
After four weeks, the day has finally arrived. Either Argentina or France will lift the 2022 World Cup trophy on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. CTVNews.ca will follow the final match live.
Barrie
-
Crash in Bracebridge sends snowmobiler to hospital in critical condition
A snowmobiler has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition after a crash with a parked vehicle on Saturday in Bracebridge.
-
Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in pedestrian collision remains in jail indefinitely
A Barrie woman charged in connection with a collision that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries will remain behind bars indefinitely after a brief bail hearing Friday.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Atlantic
-
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
-
N.S. county where mass shooting occurred to seek proposals for policing alternatives
One of the Nova Scotia counties where the mass shooting took place in 2020 is planning to seek proposals for local policing, including alternatives to the RCMP.
Calgary
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Extreme cold forces Zoolights cancellation
The extreme cold forced the cancellation of Zoolights for Sunday night, the Calgary Zoo announced early Sunday morning.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina 2-2 France: Thrilling World Cup final heads into extra-time
After four weeks, the day has finally arrived. Either Argentina or France will lift the 2022 World Cup trophy on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. CTVNews.ca will follow the final match live.
Winnipeg
-
'A truly great Canadian': Jim Carr mourned at memorial service in Winnipeg
Long-time politician Jim Carr is being remembered as a larger-than-life father who loved his children, a dedicated and tireless public servant, and a 'truly great Canadian.'
-
How a Winnipeg costume designer gave Santa Claus a new twist in Hollywood
A Winnipeg costume designer's work is turning heads in Hollywood, with her Manitoba-made creations hitting the big screen.
-
Three arrested following break-ins at 40 condos, apartments in Winnipeg
Three people are facing charges following a rash of break-ins at 40 condos and apartment complexes across the city.
Vancouver
-
3 charged in Prince George cocaine trafficking investigation still at large, police say
Three men have been charged in a Prince George drug trafficking investigation led by B.C.'s anti-gang police task force.
-
Coquitlam murder victim's brother speaks out
Before she was the victim of homicide, Stephanie Forster was an award-winning entrepreneur, a volunteer and a big sister.
-
Snow in Lower Mainland, bitter cold in northwest, central B.C.: weather alert
An arctic outflow is bringing another snowy storm to the Lower Mainland, while frostbite warnings are in effect for central and northwestern B.C.
Edmonton
-
Ukrainian holiday celebrated in Edmonton, offering newcomers a piece of home
Ukrainian newcomers in Edmonton displaced by the Russian invasion were treated to a popular holiday celebration to help remind them of home.
-
Alberta has new parliamentary secretary focused on protecting Charter rights, civil liberties
Alberta's premier revealed she had appointed a parliamentary secretary for "civil liberties" earlier this week to help protect Charter rights, free speech on campuses and firearm rights.
-
'Don't risk drinking and driving': EPS holiday checkstop campaign in full swing
Police officers are reminding drivers in the Edmonton area to find alternative ways home if they have consumed alcohol or drugs as the holiday checkstop campaign has launched.