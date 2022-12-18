Where to watch the FIFA World Cup final in Toronto

Defending champions France face off against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final at 10 a.m.

Here’s where you can watch the game in Toronto.

Café Diplomatico

The beloved restaurant on College Street in Little Italy has been a gathering spot for soccer fans for decades and it is once again hosting a watch party for the final game of the World Cup.

Fans packed the restaurant and its outdoor patio space for Canada’s first game of the tournament against Belgium and big crowds are expected again Sunday morning.

A portion of Clinton Street will be closed down for the event, which started at around 9 a.m. and will include live entertainment and a D.J.

Hemingway’s

The restaurant and bar in the heart of Yorkville has been showing World Cup games all tournament long and has been a popular gathering spot for many France fans - who are likely to turn out in high numbers to support their squad in the final.

The bar was packed full of France and Morocco supporters on Wednesday for their much-anticipated semi-final clash, which France won 2-0.

Bar Bacan

For Argentina supporters who want to snack on Argentinian and Venezuelan food during the game, Bar Bacan in Roncesvalles is opening early in time for the match.

The restaurant serves authentic empanadas and arepas along with a variety of desserts.

They open their doors at 9:40 a.m. and are encouraging people to call ahead to reserve a table.

Jack Astor’s Scarborough

Fans in Scarborough can watch the game at Jack Astor’s bar and grill, on Progress Avenue, near McCowan Road and Highway 401.

They’ll be opening right at 10 a.m.

A.C. Ranch Sports Bar

This sports bar on Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto’s Corso Italia neighbourhood opened at 8 a.m.

It’s been in operation since 1969 and has hosted many memorable World Cup finals; most notably Italy’s win over France in 2006.

Maple Leaf House

The south-Etobicoke sports bar opened early to show today's game.

They’re located near the waterfront on Lake Shore Boulevard West, east of Islington Avenue at First Street, across from McDonald's.

Despite the early start time, fans can still grab a drink before and during the game at these and other bars and restaurants across the Greater Toronto Area.

Ontario's liquor regulator said last month that restaurants and bars provincewide would be able to serve alcohol at 7 a.m. for the duration of the World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final

The game itself will feature two of soccer’s biggest stars - France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi - who happen to be club teammates at Paris St. Germain of Ligue 1 in France.

PSG's Lionel Messi, right, congratulates PSG's Kylian Mbappe after he scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)Mbappé and France won the World Cup in 2018, knocking out Messi and Argentina in the process in a thrilling 4-3 win in the round of 16.

In the previous tournament in 2014, Messi and Argentina made it all the way to the final but lost in extra time against Germany 1-0.

Messi confirmed earlier this week that this will be the 35-year-old soccer superstar’s last World Cup.

Sunday’s World Cup Final will be Lionel Messi’s last #FIFAWorldCup game ever. pic.twitter.com/usvB6CXe92 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 14, 2022

Sunday’s game presents him with a final opportunity to become a world-champion – the only major soccer achievement that still alludes him.

Meanwhile, Mbappé is just getting started.

The 23-year-old, who made his World Cup debut in 2018, will attempt to lead his team to a second-straight world-championship – a feat that has not been accomplished in 60 years.

Coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final started at 8 a.m. on TSN.