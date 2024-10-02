Baby, child taken to hospital after driver strikes a ‘number’ of pedestrians in Etobicoke

A baby and another child have been taken to the hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Islington and Orrell avenues, north of Dundas Street West, just after 6 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a “number” of pedestrians. The baby and the child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

An adult was also rushed to hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately known.