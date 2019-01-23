OTTAWA - Canada Food Guide quick facts

Health Canada has updated its advice for Canadians to help them eat better and develop healthier food habits.

What's new:

  • Recommends eating plenty of veggies and fruits, whole grains and protein foods
  • Promotes choosing proteins that come from plants more often
  • Says water should be your drink of choice
  • Provides tips on what to avoid or limit: processed, prepared foods, added sodium and sugar
  • Emphasizes reading food labels and being aware of marketing influence

What's out:

  • No more food groups or portion sizes
  • Dairy no longer its own category; healthy dairy options now included with proteins and unsweetened drinks
  • Daily intake of oils and fats no longer promoted and saturated fats discouraged
  • No more promotion of juice or sweetened milk

New healthy eating lifestyle tips include:

  • Cook more often rather than buying meals
  • Be mindful of eating habits
  • Take time to eat rather than eating while working or doing other things
  • Involve others in planning and preparing meals
  • Food traditions can be part of healthy eating; share them across generations and cultures
  • Eat with other people