

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police and dozens of volunteers are currently out searching for a missing York University PhD student who was last seen in Toronto on Thursday morning.

Police say Zabia Afzal, a 30-year-old resident of Vaughan, was spotted in the area of Hwy. 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive West at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday and was last seen in the area of Ashbridges Bay about an hour later.

Investigators say police and family members are concerned about her well-being.

The York Regional Police helicopter is assisting in the search as well as Toronto police, who are conducting ground and water searches.

Family and friends have also organized searches for Afzal, including one at the Scarborough Bluffs today.

Afzal's brother Zubair told CP24 Sunday that volunteers will also be looking for the missing woman in the Thorncliffe Park area and on the Toronto Islands.

So far, he said about 70 people have volunteered to help find his sister and community members have placed about 7,000 posters across the city.

"We felt as a family and friends as well that perhaps we could do a little bit more to help out," Afzal's brother said.

He added that his sister has been a strong advocate of women's rights and is currently in a public health PhD program at York University.

"She is a very loving and caring individual," he said. "We are absolutely worried about her safety."

She is described as five-foot-four, about 128 pounds, and has shoulder-length, dark-brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black or navy zippered hooded sweatshirt, and a green floral shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.