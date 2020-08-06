TORONTO -- James Ramer is scheduled to speak publicly for the first time as Interim Chief of the Toronto Police Service this morning.

Ramer is expected to address the media and respond to questions from reporters during a news conference being held at 10:30 a.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.

Ramer, who has been a member of the Toronto Police Service since 1980, led the service’s Community Partnerships and Engagement Unit and co-chaired the chief’s Black Consultative Committee for five years.

He was announced as Mark Saunders’ successor following his retirement announcement in early June.

At the time, Saunders said he would be leaving his role as chief effective July 31 to be a “full-time dad and a full-time husband that’s not an exhausted by-product who walks through the door at the end of the day.”

Saunders held the top title at the service since April 2015 and was the first Black person to ever be appointed to the role.

Ramer will serve in the role until a permanent chief is appointed at an unknown time.

Ramer is taking on the position as tensions continue to grow between police services across North America and members of the Black community.

Speaking at the end of June, Mayor John Tory said Toronto’s next police chief must have a sensitivity to anti-Black racism, as well as a commitment to ushering in a “change in policing.”

The Toronto Police Services Board, which Tory sits on, has said it is developing a “comprehensive chief selection process” to find the next person for the role.