Maple Leafs' Matthews says Wednesday return possible after visiting doctor in Germany

Auston Matthews is back in Toronto and says a return to action Wednesday is possible after the injured Maple Leafs captain visited a doctor in Germany.

Matthews has missed seven games with an undisclosed upper-body ailment but skated Saturday morning at Ford Performance Centre ahead of the Maple Leafs’ practice.

“Was a good day just to get back on the ice,” Matthews told reporters. “We’ll take it day-to-day, continue to try to progress on the ice and see how this week looks and feels.

“Obviously I’d love to get out there. I mean (Monday), not realistic, but Wednesday possibly.”

The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goal scorer said the injury flared up during the pre-season and worsened during the regular season.

Matthews, 27, had five goals and six assists in 13 games before exiting the lineup.

“Thought it was time to take a step back and re-evaluate it and just take it day-by-day,” he said. “It hasn’t necessarily gotten worse but it wasn’t really getting better so I wanted to be proactive. Collaborating with the (Maple Leafs), they were super supportive.”

Matthews mentioned he spent about five days overseas to receive a second opinion from a doctor he trusted and had previously consulted. He said Saturday he felt a lot better.

“I think a lot of guys, you see it in the NHL but also in other leagues, maybe seek second opinions or go seek advice from other areas outside the team," Matthews said.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s super abnormal for athletes to take charge of their medical, take charge of their body.”

Toronto hosts the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday before travelling to Florida on Wednesday for a game against the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs (12-6-2) have gone 6-1-0 without their superstar in the lineup.

