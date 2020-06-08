TORONTO -- Mark Saunders is stepping down from his role as the chief of the Toronto Police Service.

Saunders, who has held the top title at the service since April 2015, will mark his last day in the role on July 31.

“Here I am after serving 37 plus years of what I believe to be the greatest law enforcement agency in the world,” Saunders said while announcing his resignation at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

“I’ve watched this organization grow, learn, listen and serve the greatest, fourth-largest city in the continent and the most diverse city in the world.”

In August 2019, Saunders’ contract was extended until April 30, 2021. That was the second time in the past 40 years that the service’s chief would serve more than a single term.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.