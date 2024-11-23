Man facing murder charges in connection with 'targeted' shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.
A 47-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a “targeted” shooting in St. Catharines, Ont. on Friday afternoon, police say.
Niagara Regional Police said they were called to Division and Riordon streets, near Geneva and St. Paul streets, at around 1:40 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said they saw two men with gunshot wounds. One was rushed to a local hospital and died, police said, while the other was sent to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives said on Friday that they believed this was a "targeted incident."
On Saturday afternoon, at around 4 p.m., detectives arrested a man after "several hours of negotiations at a home on Churchill Street."
Police charged Daniel Dale Rosebush with second-degree murder and attempted murder. The charges have not been tested in court.
One suspect, described by detectives as Rosebush's "associate," remains at large. Police describe him as a 35- to 40-year-old man with a thin build, brown wavy hair and a scruffy goatee, who was wearing a dark-hooded bomber style jacket, dark jeans and dark running shoes on the day of the shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111, opt. 3, ext. 1009134, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Trudeau calls violence in Montreal 'appalling' as NATO protest continues
Anti-NATO protesters gathered again in Montreal on Saturday to demand Canada withdraw from the alliance, a day after a demonstration organized by different groups resulted in arrests, burned cars and shattered windows.
7 suspects, including 13-year-old, charged following 'violent' home invasion north of Toronto
Seven teenage suspects, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested following a targeted and “violent” home invasion in Vaughan on Friday, police say.
These vascular risks are strongly associated with severe stroke, researchers say
Many risk factors can lead to a stroke, but the magnitude of risk from some of these conditions or behaviours may have a stronger association with severe stroke compared with mild stroke, according to a new study.
Widow of Chinese businessman who was executed for murder can sell her Vancouver house, court rules
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
Cher 'shocked' to discover her legal name when she applied to change it
Cher recalls a curious interlude from her rich and many-chaptered history in her new book 'Cher: The Memoir, Part One.'
Black bear killed in self-defence after attack on dog-walker in Maple Ridge, B.C.
A black bear has died following a brawl with a man on a trail in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Retiring? Here's how to switch from saving for your golden years to spending
The last paycheque from a decades-long career arrives next Friday and the nest egg you built during those working years will now turn into a main source of income. It can be a jarring switch from saving for retirement to spending in retirement.
Canadian neurosurgeons seek six patients for Musk's Neuralink brain study
Canadian neurosurgeons in partnership with Elon Musk's Neuralink have regulatory approval to recruit six patients with paralysis willing to have a thousand electrode contacts in their brains.
Police thought this gnome looked out of place. Then they tested it for drugs
During a recent narcotics investigation, Dutch police said they found a garden gnome made of approximately two kilograms of MDMA.
Montreal
-
Montreal prepares to sell long-abandoned Empress theatre
The Empress Theatre, a nearly century-old landmark in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood, may soon be revitalized.
-
Santa Claus Parade draws crowds to downtown Montreal
Thousands gathered on René-Lévesque to welcome Santa Claus at this year’s festive parade. Choir groups, marching bands, dancers and more brought the holiday joy this year.
-
Quebec MNAs continue screen time consultations with students
Quebec's special commission on the impact of screen time and social media addiction among youth made a stop at Westmount High School this week, speaking directly with students about their habits and concerns.
Ottawa
-
Mixed reaction from Ottawa business owners, customers on GST exemption
Business owners say they've been left with questions about how a temporary tax exemption to the GST will work after the federal government announcement the policy last week.
-
Ottawa councillor violated Code of Conduct for daycare incident last summer, integrity commissioner concludes
The City of Ottawa's integrity commissioner has found West-Carleton March Coun. Clarke Kelly has violated the Code of Conduct for city officials and should be reprimanded following an altercation with a local daycare owner and staff last summer.
-
Hawkesbury, Ont. OPP officer charged with assault
An Ontario Provincial Police officer in Hawkesbury, Ont. has been charged with assault following an incident last summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation files claim against Ontario and Newmont mining
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
More carrots pulled from grocery store shelves in expanded recall for E. coli: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
Kitchener
-
Advocates push for anti-renoviction bylaws as Waterloo Region reports affordable housing progress
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
-
Kitchener auto repair shop hosts fundraiser for children with disabilities, joined by hockey legend Wendel Clark
An auto repair shop based in Kitchener held a special fundraiser Saturday to help children and youth with physical disabilities, with former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark in attendance.
-
Laval wins Vanier Cup in Saturday game against Laurier
The Laval Rouge et Or won the coveted Vanier Cup against the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, going 22-17.
London
-
Two people airlifted, several taken to hospital due to collision
Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk County.
-
South Bruce residents vote in favour of hosting nuclear waste project in narrow referendum
South Bruce residents narrowly voted in favour of plans to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste under their municipality on Monday.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. and San Jose, Calif. celebrate hockey legend on night his jersey is retired
The Jumbo elephant monument in St. Thomas, Ont. will be lit in teal Saturday night as the city honours hockey legend Joe Thornton.
Windsor
-
Charity produces record amounts of non-perishable food amidst rise in food insecurity
A Windsor-Essex charitable organization created a record amount of non-perishable food amidst an increase in food insecurity, both at home and abroad.
-
No impaired drivers detected during Friday night RIDE checks
The Windsor Police Service reports no detected impaired drivers on Friday night during their RIDE checks.
-
Truck fire on the Ambassador Bridge
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Missing Collingwood man located
OPP say they have located the missing man who they were searching for in Collingwood on Saturday.
-
Two occupants escape kitchen fire
Emergency crews tended to a fire at a home in Alliston Saturday afternoon where the two occupants were evacuated safely.
-
Barrie magic mushroom dispensary closed after company announces its shuttering Ont. locations
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Ukrainians commemorate 91st anniversary of Holodomor as war rages on overseas
Members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community came together outside City Hall to remember the lives lost in the past, as well as those giving their lives in the current day.
-
Missing Neepawa senior found dead: RCMP
An 81-year-old man who went missing Friday has been found dead, Spruce Plains RCMP said.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for southwestern Manitoba
Some areas could expect snowfall totals of 15 to 25 centimetres.
Atlantic
-
'We need answers': Protest held at RCMP detachment for suspicious disappearance of N.B. man
A crowd of over 20 people stood in the pouring rain Saturday in front of the RCMP detachment in Hampton, N.B., to bring awareness to a missing person’s case.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talk carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
-
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek: N.B. RCMP
A 17-year-old boy from Petitcodiac, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek, N.B.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Edmonton
-
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian hit in southeast Edmonton
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was hit on Thursday night.
-
How Edmonton chefs are spicing things up, and where to go for a 'trendy' meal
From globally-inspired pastries to vegan fast food and Connor McDavid-themed culinary delights, Edmonton has a lot to offer anyone looking to try something trendy.
-
Edmontonians gather in snowstorm to raise awareness of homelessness
A small group of Edmontonians gathered outside in the snowstorm Saturday to raise awareness on the housing crisis.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning for Calgary and southern Alberta expected to continue throughout Saturday
A snowfall warning for Calgary remained in effect early Saturday morning and looks poised to be hanging around all weekend.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community gathers to commemorate the Holodomor
Calgary’s Ukrainian community commemorated the Holodomor Saturday in a ceremony that paid tribute to millions of victims from the past and to remind the world of the parallels to what is taking place in Ukraine in 2024.
-
‘Pinch me I’m dreaming:’ Calgary drummer pulled from crowd to play with the Arkells
For young musicians, to be up on stage in front of thousands of people, would be a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary girl, after being invited to play with Canadian rock icons The Arkells.
Regina
-
Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
-
Navy wife brings together local authors for inaugural book fair
Sixteen local authors and book publishers gathered Saturday for the first ever Regina Bookwyrm’s Book Fair, organized by a Navy wife.
-
City of Regina releases snowfall response plan ahead of next blast of wintery weather, snow routes declared
Many parts of Saskatchewan will be hit with another round of wintery weather on Saturday, and Regina is no exception, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm excited to take it on': Saskatoon businesses weigh in on GST exemption
Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.
-
Make A Wish kids get early holiday magic in Saskatoon
This holiday season, Make-A-Wish kids and their families are experiencing the magic of Christmas a little early at Saskatoon’s historic Hotel Bessborough.
-
Vancouver
-
-
Hundreds rally at Vancouver city hall calling for 'pause' to Broadway Plan
Hundreds of Vancouver residents gathered at city hall Saturday afternoon to urge councillors to "pause and rethink" the Broadway Plan.
-
Vancouver Island
-
BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
-
Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
-
