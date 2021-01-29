TORONTO -- This week, the Toronto Police Service issued body-worn cameras and began training officers in four divisions as it continues to roll out the service-wide program.

“In this day and age it’s so vital that we work as a service to have that relationship with our communities, and that trust. And this is something that shows transparency towards beginning that,” said Sgt. Chris McCann from 52 Division.

The service took the further step of publicly releasing its internal procedures, saying it’s the first force in Canada to do so. The lengthy 13-page document explains rationale, context of recording, retention of video, and penalties for non-compliant service members.

“It will assist those that may have police lawsuits in the future to come, especially on the civil side,” said barrister and solicitor Rocco Achampong. “More often than not, they are not entitled to police disclosure, unless by third-party motion, and that’s an added layer and added cost.”

According to the document, officers are to advise a member of the public their body-worn camera is recording, and that they’re being recorded. They’re also to provide someone in a private place the opportunity to refuse to be recorded.

In addition, service members are advised to start recording at the earliest opportunity, prior to contact with a member of the public, “where that contact is for an investigative or enforcement purpose.” Beyond that, when the camera is recording, it is not to be “stopped, muted or deliberately re-positioned until the event has concluded.”

“It’s pretty comprehensive,” said criminology PhD candidate Erick Lamping, who specializes in police use of force, oversight and accountability.

“They’ve covered a lot of the most important points and they’ve made it easily digestible and consumable for the public to take in. Because a lot of policies that exist include a lot of legal lingo that makes no sense to people. So I do commend the policy makers here to do it in an easy fashion.”

When the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is not involved, the Chief of Police may release recordings if he or she sees a compelling public interest; for example, “where there are allegations of discreditable conduct, misconduct or excessive or improper use of force by Service Members.”

“That’s a great benefit, I think, on the body cams,” said Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid. “What experience we’ve had, so far, is they do reduce complaints for our officers. You know, this day and age has cameras everywhere. And this way allows our officers and TPS to provide a full picture of what has actually transpired.”

Officers are to be trained and equipped with the cameras for 60 calendar days before they can receive any punishment for non-compliance, which could include a minimum eight-hour penalty.

“It’s a new process and a new system, and we’ll have to kind of deal with things as they unfold on a case-by-case basis,” said Reid.

All recordings are to be retained for a minimum of two years plus one day. And all actions (ie. recording, viewing, copying or deleting) will be logged and auditable. Audit logs will be retained “indefinitely.”