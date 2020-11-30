TORONTO -- Toronto police say they will begin using body-worn cameras this week.

Front-line officers in Toronto's 31 Division will wear the cameras when interacting with the public.

Toronto police say that the cameras will be used when an officer arrives at a call for service.

The camera will also be activated when an officer begins an investigation or interviews members of the public.

Chief James Ramer says that the body-worn cameras are a tool police can use to "create trust and legitimacy" with the public.

The Toronto Police Services Board approved the use of body-worn cameras on Aug. 18.

Toronto police will have 2,350 body-worn camera when the program is completely rolled out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020.