Toronto police search for suspect in east-end stabbing

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in an east-end stabbing in July that left one man injured.

Police were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues just before 2:30 a.m. on July 17 for a stabbing.

Investigators learned that two people in a restaurant stepped outside and got into an altercation.

During that time, one of them allegedly stabbed the other with an edged weapon.

Police said the suspect fled while the victim went back inside the restaurant to seek help. The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police described the suspect as five-foot-nine to six-foot tall with short hair and was last seen wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes and a dark baseball hat.

They are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).