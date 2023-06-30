Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing

Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone.

On April 16, 1991, at approximately 3:04 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call at 149 Dundas Street East, just west of Jarvis Street.

Responding officers located a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Herbert Boone, died at the scene.

On Friday, police announced investigators were able to positively identify the perpetrator through DNA testing of evidence as 46-year-old Toronto resident Kevin Walsh.

Walsh died in 2007,according to police. If he were alive today, he would be charged with one count of second-degree murder, they said.

In November, Toronto police announced they had made an arrest in the two 1987 murders of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice using DNA technology provided by a Texas-based forensic lab. Similar technology was also used in 2020 to uncover the man responsible for the murder of nine-year-old Christine Jessop who was sexually assaulted and killed more than 35 years ago.

Anyone with any information regarding the murder of Herbert Boone can contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) and www.222tips.com.