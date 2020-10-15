TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the man responsible for the murder of Christine Jessop, a nine-year-old Ontario girl who was sexually assaulted and killed more than 35 years ago.

Through DNA evidence, police announced Thursday semen found on Jessop's underwear was matched on Oct. 9, 2020 to Toronto resident Calvin Hoover, then 28. He was known to the Jessop family.

Hoover died in 2015, police said.

"However, if he were alive today the Toronto Police Service would arrest Calvin Hoover for the murder of Christine Jessop," Toronto Interim Police Chief James Ramer said Thursday.

Jessop was abducted after leaving her home in Queensville on Oct. 3, 1984. The child's body was discovered nearly three months later, on Dec. 31, in a farm field about 55 kilometres away in Sutherland.

Guy Paul Morin, Jessop's neighbour, was arrested and wrongfully convicted of her murder. He was acquitted in 1995 after new DNA evidence emerged excusing him as the killer.

"At that time, the fresh evidence was DNA that conclusively established Guy Paul Morin was not the donor of semen stains found on Christine Jessop's underwear," Ramer said.

The Ontario government apologized to Morin for his prosecution and paid him $1.25-million in compensation. His wrongful conviction -- based in part on police and Crown tunnel vision and jailhouse informants -- was subject of a judicial inquiry.

Hoover was only identified as a potential suspect through genetic genealogy tracing that was finally confirmed from an existing blood sample, police said.

Hoover, who had an unrelated criminal history, was never considered a suspect during the initial investigation, police added.

Ramer said that officers met with Jessop's mother, Janet, on Thursday morning to notify her of the news.

"We have also met with Mr. Morin this morning and have shared this news with him," Ramer added.

Ramer acknowledged on Thursday that identifying Hoover as the killer has "generated many more questions" about the final moments of Jessop's life and that there is still more work to be done on the case.

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact police," Ramer said. "We'd quite frankly like to know what he was doing."