TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person seriously injured after stabbing at park in Toronto's downtown core

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    One person suffered serious injuries after a stabbing at Barbara Hall Park on Friday morning, Toronto police say.

    In a post on social media, police said two people were reportedly arguing in the park, located near Church and Wellesley streets, at around 9 a.m. when the victim was stabbed.

    They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said they are still searching for the suspect but do not have a description at this time.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 416-808-2222.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News