One person seriously injured after stabbing at park in Toronto's downtown core

One person suffered serious injuries after a stabbing at Barbara Hall Park on Friday morning, Toronto police say.

In a post on social media, police said two people were reportedly arguing in the park, located near Church and Wellesley streets, at around 9 a.m. when the victim was stabbed.

They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect but do not have a description at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 416-808-2222.