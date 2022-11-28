Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago.
Police said DNA linked Joseph George Sutherland to the deaths of Erin Gilmour, the daughter of a wealthy Toronto businessman, and Susan Tice, a mother of four. Both women were killed inside their homes in 1983.
Detectives were able to connect both crime scenes through DNA evidence in 2000.
Sutherland, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was arrested on Thursday and brought back to Toronto the following day, police said.
Police said Sutherland was living in Toronto at the time of the murders.
He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is set to make his first court appearance on Dec. 9.
"This case into itself is probably the most complex case that I've ever worked in my 25 years," Det. Sgt. Stephen Smith said at a news conference announcing the arrest.
The lead investigator said that Thursday’s arrest may not have been possible without the advances in forensic technology.
Joseph George Sutherland, 61, of Moosonee, was arrested on Thursday. (Supplied)
“We were able to use investigative genetic genealogy to narrow down a suspect family, and from there we were able to narrow down a suspect, who is obviously under arrest today."
Smith said that because Sutherland has been living in Ontario for 39 years since the murders, investigators are going to look into “every possible connection” to any other cold case throughout the province.
Erin Gilmour, the daughter of mining magnate David Gilmour, was 22 years old when she was stabbed, strangled and sexually assaulted in her Yorkville apartment on the night of December 20, 1983.
She lived alone above the store she had been working at on Hazelton Avenue in Toronto. Her boyfriend would make the grisly discovery at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Four months earlier, and fewer than three kilometres away, 45-year-old Tice was found stabbed to death after being sexually assaulted in her Bickford Park home on Grace Street.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage granted bail
A former employee of Quebec's power utility charged with spying on behalf of China has been freed on bail while he awaits trial.
WHO renames monkeypox as 'mpox'
The World Health Organization announced Monday that 'mpox' is now the preferred name for monkeypox.
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Montreal
-
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage granted bail
A former employee of Quebec's power utility charged with spying on behalf of China has been freed on bail while he awaits trial.
-
Parti Quebecois supports Conservative Party demands to sit in national assembly
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
-
Three-day strike by 400 INSPQ union members to begin Monday
The union representing around 400 Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) employees confirmed that the organization's activities will be disrupted as of Monday by a three-day strike by members working in Quebec City and Montreal.
London
-
Suspicious fire in London over the weekend
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a suspicious residential fire in London over the weekend. Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were sent to the 500-block of Dundas Street.
-
LPS vehicle involved in Sunday evening crash
A London police vehicle was involved in a crash on Sunday evening. CTV news cameras caught the aftermath in the area of Egerton Street and Florence Street.
-
With respiratory infections surging, how can Ontario parents navigate the masking question?
The former director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table says that the province should be mandating masking in schools, child care centres and other essential settings amid a surge in respiratory virus infections that have overwhelmed pediatric hospitals.
Kitchener
-
Four people in van with gun attempt robbery in Cambridge: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect vehicle after they say four people in a van with a gun tried to rob someone in Cambridge.
-
Rough airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
A Flair Airlines plane went off the runway while landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, charges for a school bus driver after a kid was dragged, and a senior scammed out of $800,000 round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Kitchener woman seriously injured in hit-and-run
A 49-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Canada-Croatia World Cup match brings fans together in northern Ontario
While Canada fell to Croatia on Sunday at the World Cup, the game brought out the footie fans in northern Ontario for a chance to see Canadians compete on the big stage.
-
With respiratory infections surging, how can Ontario parents navigate the masking question?
The former director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table says that the province should be mandating masking in schools, child care centres and other essential settings amid a surge in respiratory virus infections that have overwhelmed pediatric hospitals.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry studies fundamental rights and freedoms at stake in protests
The inquiry into the Liberal government's historic choice to invoke the Emergencies Act to quell weekslong demonstrations against COVID-19 mandates last winter is now moving into its public policy phase.
-
Calls for police service in Q3 down slightly compared to last year: report
A report prepared for the Ottawa Police Services Board shows that requests for service in the third quarter of 2022 were down slightly compared to the previous year, but the report concludes that officers are facing 'growing pressures.'
Windsor
-
$110,000 worth of items stolen from Lakeshore business
Essex County OPP say $110,000 worth of items, including 12 dirt bikes, were reported stolen after a break-in in Lakeshore.
-
County Road 42 reopens after crash in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP say County Road 42 has reopened after a collision in Comber.
-
Warm, rainy week in store for Windsor-Essex
A warm but possibly rainy week on the way for Windsor-Essex. Temperatures are still hovering around the double-digit mark, which is slightly higher than the average temperature of 5.3 C for this time of year.
Barrie
-
Huronia West OPP charge 3 with impaired driving
Hunoria West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend.
-
Barrie Ukrainian community to honour those killed in Holodomor
Barrie's Ukrainian community is remembering the millions lost to starvation in 1932 and 1933 during Joseph Stalin's Soviet regime.
-
First responders seeking food donations in Bracebridge
First responders will be canvassing neighbourhoods in Bracrebrige Monday, collecting food items for the Salvation Army South Muskoka food bank.
Atlantic
-
Halifax explores lessening property tax hike
Halifax Regional Municipality councillors are looking to halve a proposed property tax hike.
-
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
-
Comfort centres coming to Cape Breton after Fiona
It’s been more than two months since post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes and left a lasting impression. Now, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) is looking at ways they can be better prepared for the next major storm.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building
An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Arctic air bringing snow, -30 wind chill to Calgary
The Arctic outbreak is just warming up… for a cooldown
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
-
Portage la Prairie kidnapping suspect captured: RCMP
A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.
-
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
Inquest into Indigenous B.C. teen's death in group home set to begin
A coroner's inquest into the case of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux –an Indigenous teen who was found dead in a B.C. group home in 2020 – is set to begin Monday.
-
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
-
'Significant snowfall' may be on its way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
The potential for snow in the region in the coming days has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
The next session of Alberta's legislature, and the first led by Premier Danielle Smith, will begin Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The arctic air settles in this week
The heaviest snow missed the Edmonton region. But, we're not missing out on the cold and the wind.
-
Aid group with Canadian funding leads mission to deliver medical supplies in Ukraine
Canada is the third most generous contributor to the group, the Association internationale de cooperation medicale, a non-governmental organization that receives support from the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ontario government.