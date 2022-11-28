Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women

A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago.

Police said DNA linked Joseph George Sutherland to the deaths of Erin Gilmour, the daughter of a wealthy Toronto businessman, and Susan Tice, a mother of four. Both women were killed inside their homes in 1983.

Detectives were able to connect both crime scenes through DNA evidence in 2000.

Sutherland, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was arrested on Thursday and brought back to Toronto the following day, police said.

Police said Sutherland was living in Toronto at the time of the murders.

He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is set to make his first court appearance on Dec. 9.

"This case into itself is probably the most complex case that I've ever worked in my 25 years," Det. Sgt. Stephen Smith said at a news conference announcing the arrest.

The lead investigator said that Thursday’s arrest may not have been possible without the advances in forensic technology.

Joseph George Sutherland, 61, of Moosonee, was arrested on Thursday. (Supplied)

“We were able to use investigative genetic genealogy to narrow down a suspect family, and from there we were able to narrow down a suspect, who is obviously under arrest today."

Smith said that because Sutherland has been living in Ontario for 39 years since the murders, investigators are going to look into “every possible connection” to any other cold case throughout the province.

Erin Gilmour, the daughter of mining magnate David Gilmour, was 22 years old when she was stabbed, strangled and sexually assaulted in her Yorkville apartment on the night of December 20, 1983.

She lived alone above the store she had been working at on Hazelton Avenue in Toronto. Her boyfriend would make the grisly discovery at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Four months earlier, and fewer than three kilometres away, 45-year-old Tice was found stabbed to death after being sexually assaulted in her Bickford Park home on Grace Street.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.