Man dies after being pulled from Etobicoke house fire

A man has died in hospital after being pulled from a burning home in Etobicoke.

The fire broke out in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the rear of the home and one occupant was located during the initial search, Toronto Fire said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one man to hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed Friday that the man died of his injuries in hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and will be investigating the fatal fire.