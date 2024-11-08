TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man dies after being pulled from Etobicoke house fire

    An officer walks by a fire truck outside a home in Etobicoke where one person was pulled from a fire Thursday November 8, 2024. An officer walks by a fire truck outside a home in Etobicoke where one person was pulled from a fire Thursday November 8, 2024.
    Share

    A man has died in hospital after being pulled from a burning home in Etobicoke.

    The fire broke out in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night.

    Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the rear of the home and one occupant was located during the initial search, Toronto Fire said.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one man to hospital in critical condition.

    Police confirmed Friday that the man died of his injuries in hospital.

    No other injuries were reported in the fire.

    It is not yet clear how the fire started.

    The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and will be investigating the fatal fire.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News