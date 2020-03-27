Toronto man shipped fake 'COVID-19 testing kits' across North America: police
A technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP / John Minchillo)
TORONTO -- A 43-year-old Toronto man has been charged with fraud after allegedly selling fake "COVID-19 home testing kits" across Canada and United States.
Toronto police say on Wednesday, U.S. Homeland Security officials notified them they had intercepted a package at the U.S.-Canada border containing 25 home testing kits that claimed to be able to detect COVID-19 infection.
Police contacted Canada Post and found evidence of several other packages containing these kits that were shipped from a Toronto address.
On Thursday, officers from the Toronto Police Service's financial crimes unit searched a home in the Cosburn and Pape Avenues area, where they located a man allegedly responsible for selling the kits.
Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CP24 the suspect was charging $10 for each kit, and selling masks of an unknown quality for $20 each.
Jesse Wong was charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of forgery device.
He was released on a promised to appear at College Park courts on May 28.
Police and Canadian public health officials warn that any a kit to diagnose COVID-19 at home is a fake, as no health agency in the world has yet been able to both develop a home testing kit and distribute it into widespread use.