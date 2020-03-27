TORONTO -- A Toronto man is facing a number of charges in connection with a 2019 shooting in Mississauga that sent one person to hospital.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Duke of York Boulevard and Webb Drive on April 15. The shooting was a result of an exchange between two rival groups, according to police.

Once officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire, police said that three males attempted to flee. One male was arrested at the scene with a firearm, police said. A male who was suffering from a gunshot wound transported himself to a Toronto hospital and has since recovered, police said.

A second firearm was recovered at the scene and in June of 2019, a second male was arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

Investigators said that the third suspect discarded three guns near the scene at the time of the incident and successfully evaded police.

On Thursday, investigators with Peel Police’s 12 Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested who they believe to be the third suspect.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant at a residence on Scarlett Road in Toronto and arrested Abdi Ismail. The 29-year-old is facing a number of charges including six counts of possession of a firearm, three counts of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and three counts of occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition. Ismail is also facing three counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, as well as one count each of possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Investigators said Ismail was heald for a bail hearing an appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121. Tips can also be left anonymously through crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.