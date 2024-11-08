Maple Leafs put superstar Auston Matthews on injured reserve, call up Connor Dewar
Superstar Auston Matthews has been placed on the Toronto Maple Leafs' injured reserve.
The move is retroactive to Nov. 3 when the Leafs captain suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Forward Connor Dewar was recalled from a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan with the Toronto Marlies, the minor-league affiliate of the Maple Leafs.
Matthews has five goals and six assists in 13 games for Toronto (7-5-2) this season.
He had 69 goals and 38 assists last season, earning the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer.
Dewar had a goal and four assists in 17 games for the Maple Leafs last season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Who should lead the Liberals? 'None of the above,' poll finds
As questions loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, a new Nanos Research poll commissioned for CTV News says a quarter of Canadians say none of the potential candidates appeal to them.
Canada's response to Trump deportation plan a key focus of revived cabinet committee
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's promise to launch a mass deportation of millions of undocumented people has the Canadian government looking at its own border.
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
U.S. election maps: How did 2024 compare to 2020 and 2016?
Though two states have yet to be officially called, the U.S. election map has mostly been settled. How does it compare with the previous two elections?
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
BREAKING Judicial recount for Surrey-Guildford confirms B.C. NDP's majority
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal family wants safer roads after teen hit by car on his way to school
Ever since Charlie Shein was hit by a car while crossing the street to go to school, his family has been trying to figure out how to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.
-
‘It makes no sense’: Plante urges CAQ to accept federal money for homelessness
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on Quebec and Ottawa to settle a “constitutional fight” that’s holding up $100 million the province needs to tackle its homelessness problem.
-
Police looking for suspect in connection with Ville-Marie break-in
Montreal police (SPVM) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of threatening two people with firearms after breaking into their home.
Ottawa
-
Petition against erecting sprung structure in Kanata quickly gains support
A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.
-
Federal union warns government 'widening the net' to reduce spending
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the government held a briefing with unions on Thursday to discuss the 'Refocusing Government Spending Initiative." PSAC says, "without prior consultation, the government unilaterally announced their plans to cut costs across the federal public service."
-
Person of interest in suspicious incidents sought by Ottawa police in Mooney's Bay
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved with multiple suspicious incidents that have been happening since Oct. 24 in the neighbourhood of Mooney's Bay.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW Who should lead the Liberals? 'None of the above,' poll finds
As questions loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, a new Nanos Research poll commissioned for CTV News says a quarter of Canadians say none of the potential candidates appeal to them.
-
Northern Ont. police tased man to save him from himself, investigation concludes
A suspect in a cell was harming himself when police subdued him with a stun gun last July, the Special Investigations Unit has concluded.
-
Crews quickly extinguish morning vehicle fire on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
Fire crews quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Friday morning on Highway 17 near North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
-
Costco opens first location in Brantford
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
-
Four teens arrested after stolen vehicles found in Kitchener
Two minors and two adults have been charged in connection to an investigation of vehicles stolen in Peel and Niagara Regions, and found in Kitchener.
London
-
'People have stopped coming': Longtime volunteer at the Palace Theatre pleads with city not to bring more homeless services to Old East Village
Located near the epicentre of London’s homelessness crisis, the Palace Theatre continues to bring the performing arts to the Old East Village, but volunteer and former board chair David Long is blunt about its outlook.
-
'I just wanted to leave': Witness testifies about arguments and chaos at bush party shooting trial
"It was yelling or arguing, I didn't hear words or phrases, but something was going on." She told the jury they decided to leave the gathering.
-
Medical isotopes created in Bruce County will no longer be shipped overseas for processing
On Friday the government and nuclear operator announced that they are working together to start processing those medical isotopes within Bruce County instead of shipping them overseas for processing.
Windsor
-
breaking
breaking Talks break down at bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging
Negotiations have broken down at the bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging.
-
Security cameras cause concern and possible eviction at Caldwell First Nation
Several residents of Caldwell First Nation fear they are facing eviction after installing security cameras on their homes.
-
St. Clair College hosting two national championships
Super Saturday is around the corner at St. Clair College and at least one runner can’t wait.
Barrie
-
SIU investigation continues in Orillia, Ont after officer-related shooting
Police remained on scene throughout the day on Friday where on Thursday an OPP officer was stabbed responding to a call in Orillia, Ontario.
-
Jail guard pleads guilty to breach of trust for smuggling drugs, cigarettes to inmates
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
-
CPKC Holiday Train Springwater stop cancelled
The CPKC Holiday Train has cancelled its Springwater stop due to heightened safety concerns for the event.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
-
Failures laid bare by deaths in Manitoba child welfare system, advocates warn
Advocates are warning Manitoba’s most vulnerable children are being failed by a system meant to protect them – failures they say have been laid bare by recent deaths in the province.
-
Murray Sinclair memorial service to take place Sunday
Murray Sinclair will be honoured with a national commemorative ceremony on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Moncton, N.B. woman facing human trafficking charges in Ottawa
A woman from Moncton, N.B. is facing human trafficking charges related to incidents in Ottawa, police have announced.
-
What the Macdonald Bridge closure chaos revealed about the state of Halifax traffic
A professor at Dalhousie University says Thursday’s closure of the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax is concerning, especially if the peninsula was ever under a mandatory evacuation order.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Edmonton
-
Bonnyville teacher arrested 2nd time while out on conditions for sexual assault, child luring
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
-
Warrant expanded Canada-wide for youth accused in attempted murder
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the fourth boy accused in the attempted murder of a woman in Westlock County.
-
'Highly sophisticated' fentanyl 'superlab' shut down in Alberta
Alberta authorities say they caught a fentanyl "cook" red-handed in the kitchen at a rural property last month.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
-
The Boss, Banff's biggest grizzly, visits Bow Valley backyard for crab apples
The residents of Harvie Heights got a shock last weekend when the most famous bear in the Bow Valley, Bear 122, aka 'The Boss,' came looking for crab apples.
-
Calgary to host 2026 Grey Cup festival
Calgary will host the 2026 Grey Cup championship, officials said Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. man facing child pornography charges following investigation
A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
-
Two vehicles shot at in southeast Regina, Police investigating
Regina police are asking the public for tips after a gun was fired at two vehicles earlier this week in the Wood Meadows neighbourhood.
-
Ontario man who shot wife dies in Sask. psychiatric prison
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
-
Ontario man who shot wife dies in Sask. psychiatric prison
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
-
Sask. First Nation strikes $155M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s Thunderchild First Nation has struck an historic agreement to settle Treaty 6 benefits that went unpaid for 150 years.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judicial recount for Surrey-Guildford confirms B.C. NDP's majority
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
-
What would happen if a large earthquake hit Vancouver? Here's what a new report says
If a large earthquake were to strike Vancouver, it could kill or seriously injure more than 1,350 people and severely damage or destroy almost 6,100 buildings, according to a new report.
-
8 buses in under 3 hours: Surrey RCMP share details of missing teen's transit use in latest appeal
Police in Surrey have released additional information about their investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Joseph Maku.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judicial recount for Surrey-Guildford confirms B.C. NDP's majority
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
-
Parts of B.C. parks closed after storms damage roads, trails, campsites
Large sections of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms that caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads.
-
Sides in B.C. port dispute to meet in bid to end lockout after talk with minister
Employers and the union representing supervisors embroiled in a labour dispute that triggered a lockout at British Columbia's ports will attempt to reach a deal when talks restart this weekend.