TORONTO
Toronto

    • Maple Leafs put superstar Auston Matthews on injured reserve, call up Connor Dewar

    St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa (12) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) battle for the puck during NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Maple Leafs captain Matthews will miss Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa (12) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) battle for the puck during NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Maple Leafs captain Matthews will miss Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    Superstar Auston Matthews has been placed on the Toronto Maple Leafs' injured reserve.

    The move is retroactive to Nov. 3 when the Leafs captain suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

    Forward Connor Dewar was recalled from a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan with the Toronto Marlies, the minor-league affiliate of the Maple Leafs.

    Matthews has five goals and six assists in 13 games for Toronto (7-5-2) this season.

    He had 69 goals and 38 assists last season, earning the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer.

    Dewar had a goal and four assists in 17 games for the Maple Leafs last season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News