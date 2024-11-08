TORONTO
Toronto

    • Frank Stronach to face two separate trials on sex assault allegations: lawyer

    Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is set to face two separate trials on charges of sexual assault.

    Stronach's lawyer confirms the case will be split into two proceedings, one in Toronto and one in York Region, with trial dates still to be determined.

    Police in Peel Region have charged the 92-year-old tycoon with 18 counts – including sexual assault and indecent assault – related to 13 complainants.

    The alleged offences span from 1977 to earlier this year.

    Stronach, who was first arrested in June, has denied all allegations against him.

    He became one of Canada's wealthiest people as the founder of auto parts giant Magna.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024. 

