These are the major Ontario COVID-19 developments for March 16
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 12:13PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 12:16PM EDT
TORONTO -- New cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Ontario on Monday.
This is the latest news on the virus from across the province for March 16:
- Thirty-two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 177, including five recoveries.
- Ford government announces new measures to protect workers during COVID-19 pandemic
- Mayor John Tory launched a special task force in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak that he says is having a “devastating impact” on the city’s economy
- Goodlife Fitness, the biggest gym chain in Canada, has decided to close all of its locations
- Stocks in Toronto and U.S. plunge at the start of trading
- New closures and cancellations announced across Toronto
