TORONTO -- Thirty-two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 177, including five recoveries.

There are more than 1,537 people currently under investigation for the virus. More than 8,460 people in Ontario have tested negative.

The new confirmed cases come just hours after CTV News learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver.

He is expected to release details of the new restrictions during a press conference at 1:00 pm ET Monday.

The first case of COVID-19 in Canada was confirmed on Jan. 25, 2020, after a man travelling from Wuhan, China, tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus has now spread to more than 10 provinces with over 300 cases reported.

READ MORE: Here's what's cancelled in Toronto amid COVID-19 pandemic

This is a developing news story. More information to come.