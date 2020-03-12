TORONTO -- The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellations of a number of major events in Toronto.

Attractions

The CN Tower will close to the public on the night of March 13 and will not re-open until at least April 14.

Mirvish Productions says it will close all of its theatres as of the afternoon of March 14 and not re-open until April 12

The Toronto Zoo and Terra Lumina will close to the public from March 14 to April 5.

The Hockey Hall of Fame will be closed from March 14 to April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to April 5 over COVID-19 concerns

The Royal Ontario Museum will be closed to the public starting at 5:30 p.m. on March 13 until April 5.

Casa Loma will close tour operation. This temporary closure does not impact privately booked events at the castle or BlueBlood Steakhouse, which have significantly smaller capacities.

Ontario Science Centre is closing temporarily from Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, April 5.

Toronto Comicon, which was slated to take place downtown next weekend, has been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns, organizers say.

Activities at Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall are suspended for two weeks over COVID-19 concerns, the organization says.

The TIFF Bell Lightbox, along with its programming, will be closed as of 5 p.m. on March 14 until April 14 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Woodbine Mohawk Park and Woodbine Racetrack will close to the public for two weeks starting on March 15 over COVID-19 concerns, Woodbine Entertainment says.

The Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts will be closed to the public until further notice, the Canadin Opera Company says.

Fallsview Casino Resort says it is "pausing entertainment" effective immediately.

Great Wolf Lodge is temporarily closing all of its resorts starting 2 p.m. on March 15. It plans to reopen on April 2.

Blue Mountain Resort is suspending operation starting on March 15 until further notice. All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed.

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema says that it will close its doors at the end of the day on March 15 and hopes to reopen by April 10.

All Ontario casinos will be temporarily shut down until further notice, the OLG says.

Events

The Toronto Marathon scheduled for May 3rd has been cancelled.

The Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade that was scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Organizers say that they made the decision due to their belief that “public health and safety must come first.”

The Archdiocese of Toronto is asking parishes to cancel public mass this weekend. Churches will remain open for private prayer and Eucharistic adoration.

Anglican Church services in Ontar are temporarily suspended effective March 15, Reverend Anne Germond said in a letter.

Canadian Screen Week activites in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, including the national broadcast gala on March 29 have been cancelled.

The Collision tech conference that was scheduled for June 22-25 at Exhibition Place has been moved to an online-only event. Tourism Toronto says that the move will result in a loss of approximately $70 million in economic spinoff of the event.Shopify has cancelled the in-person portion of its “Unite” conference that was slated to take place in Toronto May 6-8.

Pearl Jam has postponed its tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tour was supposed to kick off at the Scotiabank Arena on March 18.

The TOTech Career Fair that was scheduled for March 11 has been tentatively postponed until May 25.

The Stratford Festival has cancelled performances from April 11 through May 2.

Organizers of The Home Show at the Enercare Centre say the event is immediately shutting down over COVID-19 concerns. Organizers say this is the first time in the 70 year history of the National Home Show and Toronto Home Show that the event has been suspended.

Canada Blooms has also been suspended for the first time since its founding 24 years ago.

Guinness SPD, a huge St. Patrick’s Day Party that was scheduled to happen at Polson Pier on March 14, has been cancelled.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has postponed its annual meeting scheduled for March 13-16 in Toronto for the time being. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has also postponed its aannual general meeting that was scheduled to take place in Toronto March 14-16.

One of A Kind spring show has been postponed from March 25-29 to June 18-21.

Sports

The NBA has suspended its season for the time being and Toronto Raptors players have been told to self-isolate for 14 days after two players on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days as of March 12. The move impacts Toronto FC games, including one that was scheduled for BMO Field on Saturday.

The NHL has put its season on pause effective immediately. The league says that it intends to resume play as soon as it is ‘appropriate and prudent’ and still hopes to “complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

The English Premier League is suspending all matches until at least April 3.

The National Lacrosse League has suspended its season “until further notice. All upcoming Toronto Rock games at Scotiabank Arena are cancelled as a result.

All March Madness games have been cancelled, the NCAA said Thursday

Malls

Cadillac Fairview malls - Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills: The company says effective on March 16, operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will remain in place for two weeks

Yorkdale Mall: Regular shopping hours will remain. However, management says it is offering retailers an option to reduce their operating hours to 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. starting March 16.

Square One Shopping Centre: The mall says that it will give its retailers the option to reduce their operating hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting on Monday. The mall itself will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shops/Retail Stores/Restaurants:

GoodLife Fitness and Fit4Less Clubs are closing effective immediately.All Member payments are being suspended as of Tuesday March 17 and any paid-in-full Memberships will be put on freeze until further notice and expiry dates will be extended accordingly

Mandarin says it is suspending buffet and dine-in service at all their 29 locations effective March 16 until further notice. Take-out and delivery service will continue to be available.

Starbucks Canada says it is temporarily closing company-operated stores located inside malls or university campuses. In communities with a high cluster of virus cases, the company will reduce operating hours or temporarily close selected stores.

Nike is closing its stores from March 15 to March 27.

Apple closes retail stores until March 27.

Lululemon closing stores from March 16 to March 27.

Lush is closing retail stores as of March 16 through until March 29.

Schools/Universities/Colleges:

All publicly funded Ontario schools will be closed from March 14 through April 5.

All classes at Western University in London, Ontario Tech University, Laurentian University and Durham College have been cancelled.

Others: