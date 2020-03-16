TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory has launched a special task force in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak that he says is having a “devastating impact” on the city’s economy.

In a news release issued early Monday morning, Tory said that the task force “will identify immediate and longer-term economic recovery strategies for residents and businesses, with a focus on supporting those segments of the economy that are most strongly impacted by COVID-19, such as tourism, hospitality and entertainment.”

He said that as part of the task force’s work, he will be conducting conference calls with groups of key stakeholders. That work will begin today with a trio of conference calls with representatives from the film, hospitality and tourism industries, which he says have been “very hard hit” by the global pandemic.

Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson and Budget Chief Gary Crawford will also be participating in the calls.

The City's economic support and recovery efforts are working in parallel with our ongoing public health and business continuity responses to COVID-19. That work continues non-stop. #COVIDー19 — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 16, 2020

“What we are asking them is what can we do to help you now and help your employees now and what can the other governments do to help you,” Tory told CP24 from his home on Monday, where he is in self-isolation as a precaution after returning from the United Kingdom last week.

“For example, the federal government has announced $10 billion (in economic relief) but we need to make sure that money is spent properly to protect jobs and protect the economy.”

Five immediate measures

Tory said that the purpose of the task force will be to “quickly determine what current supports and stimulus work needs to be done” to protect the city’s economy in these “unprecedented times.”

There are, however, several immediate measures that the city will take to provide some economic relief in the interim.

Tory said that the city will be providing businesses with a grace period for tax and other City of Toronto payments for at least the next 30 days and will also be calling on the provincial and federal governments to wave the penalties for business owners failing to remit HST on time.

“A lot of the small businesses just can’t afford to write a check now for their commercial tax payments to the city so we are saying there will be a grace period for that,” he told CP24.

Tory said that the city will also be “establishing a substantial contingency fund to support businesses and affected group” and will expand its small business advisory services to further assist business which are hurting. As well, Tory committed to ensuring that workers are paid for shifts that were planned for city-run daycares, museums, and recreation centres, which are now shuttered.