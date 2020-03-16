TORONTO -- As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the province, Ontario health officials are recommending the temporary closure of all dine-in and bars to prevent the spread of the virus.

The announcement was made first by Ontario’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams at a daily briefing with reporters on Monday afternoon. He said the recommendation does not apply to takeout or delivery service.

Shortly after the news conference, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health followed with further recommendations, asking that all nightclubs and theatres also close effective midnight on Tuesday

This is a developing news story. More to come.