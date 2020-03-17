The major COVID-19 developments in Ontario for March 17
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:11AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:20AM EDT
A COVID-19 test kit is shown at a coronavirus evaluation clinic in Montreal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
TORONTO -- The government of Ontario officially declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
This is the latest news on the virus from across the province for March 16:
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the province tries to slow the spread of COVID-19. Ford made the announcement alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at Queen’s Park.
- Shoppers Drug Mart will set aside an hour each day for seniors and people living with disabilities to pick up the items they need amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to long lines and widespread reports of panic buying at some retailers.
- Toronto mayor John Tory says officials have discussed whether malls should remain open during COVID-19.
- WestJet Airlines says it is suspending all international flights -- including to the U.S. -- for the next 30 days to help control the spread of COVID-19.
READ MORE: Here’s what we know about each confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ontario