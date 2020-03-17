TORONTO -- The government of Ontario officially declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is the latest news on the virus from across the province for March 16:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the province tries to slow the spread of COVID-19. Ford made the announcement alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at Queen’s Park.

Shoppers Drug Mart will set aside an hour each day for seniors and people living with disabilities to pick up the items they need amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to long lines and widespread reports of panic buying at some retailers.

Toronto mayor John Tory says officials have discussed whether malls should remain open during COVID-19.

WestJet Airlines says it is suspending all international flights -- including to the U.S. -- for the next 30 days to help control the spread of COVID-19.

