TORONTO -- Ontario’s decision to shut down all bars and dine-in restaurants amid the spread of COVID-19 may have halted most St. Patrick’s Day plans, but Toronto’s mayor is promising that if people hold out and celebrate at home, he will proclaim a St. Patrick’s Day 2.0 in the spring.

Speaking from his home, where he remains in self-isolation following a business trip to London, England, John Tory urged people to stay indoors instead of going out and painting the town green.

“Raise a flag at home, put on green clothes, have a good time, please don’t go out,” he said. “If there are any places let that are still left that are having St. Patrick’s Day celebrations … please don’t go to those celebrations.”

The mayor said that if people celebrate safely on Tuesday, he will proclaim a “St. Patrick’s Day 2” in Toronto after the COVID-19 crisis has run its course.

“We can have a great time and we can pretend it’s St. Patrick’s Day and dress up in green and drink the green beer and have all the parties, but do it properly and safely.”

Please celebrate St. Patrick's Day at home this year. If you avoid green beer crowd scenes today - as public health officials advise - I promise to proclaim a nice spring day after #COVID19 has been vanquished as St. Patrick's Day 2 in Toronto and we will party! #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/lliLuMy0Hy — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 17, 2020

The declaration comes after Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning, banning all public events with more than 50 people and ordering the closure of all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout or delivery services.

Tory said that he doesn’t expect St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to completely stop, but hopes that everyone avoids the “green beer crowd scenes.”

“People may well need to have a drink of beer to get through all this today and that’s fine, but do it at home.”