TORONTO -- A COVID-19 patient in Ontario has died, the province’s health minister has confirmed.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Christine Elliott addressed the fatal Muskoka region case, adding that it is unclear at this time whether the novel coronavirus is in fact the cause of death.

"There has been a death. I’m very sorry and extend my condolences to this person’s family," she said. "We have asked for the assistance of the coroner’s office to do a complete examination and investigation to determine whether this person died because of COVID or with COVID."

The man in his 70s could be the first COVID-19 related death in the province.

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Elliott’s statement came shortly after nine additional cases of the virus were confirmed in the province on Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 186, including five recoveries.

The number of confirmed cases is down drastically from the 32 patients reported in the province on Monday and the record 42 cases reported on Sunday.

All of the new patients announced on Tuesday are self-isolating at home.

Among the cases, five are in Hamilton, two are in Middlesex London, one is in Waterloo and one is in York Region.

The York Region patient is a man in his 60s, who had recently travelled to Costa Rica.

The Waterloo patient was not included in the province’s tally released on Tuesday morning, but was confirmed by the region’s public health unit. The patient is a man in his 20s, who had recently travelled to the United States.

The ages and genders of the other patients have not been released by officials and their means of transmission is listed as "pending."

On Monday, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health said it is taking longer to determine a point of transmission for the virus due to the sharp increase of patients being identified each day.

“We’ve found that the number of new cases has almost doubled in the last few days,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe said. “We really cannot definitely rule out community transmission. That is why at this point we feel we need to take some measures.”

The new measures included the recommendation of shutting down all dine-in restaurants and bars in the province, which was imposed as a ban one day later as Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency.

The state of emergency for the province also means a ban of public events of more than 50 people, including parades, events and services within places of worship until March 31.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Health officials said “most people with common human coronavirus illnesses will recover one their own,” but added that “if you need immediate medical attention you should call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.”

Here is a map of COVID-19 assessment centres in Toronto: