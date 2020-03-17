TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory says the City of Toronto is sending home all “non-essential” staff and closing both City Hall and Metro Hall to the public in a bid to further stop the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

“This will make a difference if we all work together and follow the advice of our health officials to limit contact with each other,” Tory, who remains in self-isolation at home, told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

Tory said that all city workers outside of the fields of emergency services, water and wastewater, shelters, long-term care, garbage, recycling, Toronto Hydro and the TTC are going home “immediately.”

“We will recall city staff on a priority basis as the COVID-19 situation evolves,” Tory said. “Everyone will continue to be paid and will not be laid off.”

He said staff will work from home wherever possible.

The City of Toronto has 96 active cases of novel coronavirus infection, or roughly half of Ontario’s confirmed case count.

Tory said earlier officials have had some discussions around whether other retail businesses, such as shopping malls, should be allowed to remain open in the face of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

A Tuesday provincial declaration of emergency by Premier Doug Ford closed all licenced childcare centres and banned all gatherings of more than 50 people.

On Monday, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health asked all restaurants to halt dine-in service and appealed to bars, movie theatres, nightclubs and concert venues to close their doors.

So far, similar recommendations have not been made for non-essential retail businesses such as clothing stores, though many have chosen to close without a formal request being made by public health officials.

At this point most malls in the city do remain open, though largely with curtailed hours. Cadillac Fairview for instance has reduced its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday morning, Tory said that officials “have been talking about” whether shopping malls should stay open at all, especially in light of advice from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health warning against gatherings of 50 or more people.

That advice has now been made mandatory after the province issued a state of emergency and formally banned all public gatherings with more than 50 people.

“We have been talking about it and I would just say we are looking at these things on a one-by-one basis,” Tory told CP24 prior to that announcement. “The medical officer of health is concerned that you don’t want to shut people off from some of the necessities they might need so grocers and pharmacies will stay open no matter what but we will see. I was questioning yesterday how many necessities you need to get at a mall at this point in time if you can go to the grocery store or the pharmacy.”

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams was asked why he hasn’t made any directive to malls to close during a press conference on Tuesday morning. He said that while officials have “looked at that,” they are still “watching to see what will happen” with the evolving threat posed by COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford also said that there were no plans to order the closures of malls, at least at this time.

Some Ontarians, however, are increasingly raising concerns about whether malls should be ordered to close. One petition circulation on Change.org had more than 2,300 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now we are just focused on making sure that bars, places of worship, any place that people gather we just want to make sure that we have social distancing to the best of our ability but again we need cooperation from the public,” Ford told reporters earlier in the day. “I think the public is aware of the situation and I am very, very grateful for the people of Ontario and the way they have been reacting so far.”