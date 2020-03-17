TORONTO -- There are eight more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 185, including five recoveries, as of Tuesday morning.

The number of confirmed cases is down drastically from the 32 patients reported in the province on Monday and the record 42 cases reported on Sunday.

All of the new patients announced on Tuesday are all self-isolating at home.

Among the cases, five are in Hamilton, two are in Middlesex London and one is in York Region.

The York Region patient is a man in his 60s, who had recently travelled to Costa Rica.

On Monday, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health said it is taking longer to determine a point of transmission for the virus due to the sharp increase of patients being identified each day.

“We’ve found that the number of new cases has almost doubled in the last few days,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe said. “We really cannot definitely rule out community transmission. That is why at this point we feel we need to take some measures.”

The new measures included the recommendation of shutting down all dine-in restaurants and bars in the province, which was imposed as a ban one day later as Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency.

The state of emergency for the province also means a ban of public events of more than 50 people, including parades, events and services within places of worship until March 31.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Health officials said “most people with common human coronavirus illnesses will recover one their own,” but added that “if you need immediate medical attention you should call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.”