TORONTO -- A significant portion of Line 1 will be closed this weekend due to scheduled maintenance work.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has said there will be no subway service between St. Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations on both Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

Shuttle busses will operate along Yonge Street and customers who need Wheel-Trans can request it at any station.

The entrance to York Mills Station near Old York Mills Road will be closed, but travellers will be able to use other station entrances located in the York Mills Centre, Yonge Corporate Centre, and at the corner of Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue.

The automatic entrances to Lawrence Station, at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedfrord Park Avenue will also be closed.

This is the fifth weekend in a row where a significant portion of Line 1 has been shut down for maintenance.