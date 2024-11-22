TORONTO
    • Trudeau announces funding to feed 160,000 Ontario students

    Ontario has signed an agreement with the federal government for $108 million in funding for school nutrition programs.

    The federal Liberal government set aside $1 billion over five years to expand access to such programs across the country after pressure from federal New Democrats.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that Ontario is the third province to sign on to access the money, and it will receive $108.5 million over three years.

    Trudeau says that means the program will deliver healthy meals to 160,000 more kids in Ontario this school year.

    Ontario's provincial program currently serves more than 600,000 children.

    The federal Conservatives note that there are more than two million kids in Ontario schools.

