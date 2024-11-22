Toronto police search for man who allegedly hurled anti-South Asian slurs, threatened victims with knife

Police are searching for a man who allegedly hurled anti-South Asian slurs and threatened victims with a knife in Toronto's west end over the summer.

In a release issued on Friday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dufferin Avenue, west of Dovercourt Road, on July 22, where the suspect allegedly approached a group of victims. Police did not say how many victims there were but noted they did not know the suspect.

Officers said the victims left and flagged down a police officer.

Police said the suspect is believed to have been involved in two other similar incidents but did not provide further details.

Officers describe the suspect as between five-foot-nine and five-foot-10, with a medium build, a goatee and facial hair. They add that he wore a navy blue and black top, navy blue shorts and a navy blue baseball cap.

Police are treating the investigation as a suspected hate-motivated offence and ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.