    • Police on scene of active shooting investigation in St. Catharines that sent 2 to hospital

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in St. Catharines on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
    Two people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in St. Catharines Friday afternoon.

    Niagara Regional Police say they were called to Division and Riordon streets, near Geneva and St. Paul streets, for reports of gunshots.

    There is no immediate word on the extent of the injuries of the two victims.

    No other details have been released about the incident, but police say it remains an active shooting investigation.

