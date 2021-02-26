Advertisement
Police search for suspect in 2020 drive-by shooting
Usman Kassim, 38, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police.
Share:
TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting in North York last year.
The incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1, 2020 near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.
According to investigators, an unspecified number of people were sitting inside a car in the area when they were approached by a man driving a grey SUV.
The driver of the SUV allegedly fired a gun at the occupants of the car as it drove past, police say.
On Friday, investigators identified a suspect in connection with the case.
Toronto resident Usman Kassim, 38, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder.
Kassim has been described by investigators as being about six-foot-four and 180 pounds, with a shaved head.
He was last seen driving a 2020 Grey Dodge Durango with a licence plate number CMCM315.
Police say the suspect is believed to be violent, armed and dangerous. Residents are urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.