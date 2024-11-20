13-year-old girl among 4 teens charged in violent carjacking: Peel police

Two teenage girls are among four youths charged in connection with a violent carjacking in Brampton, Peel police say.

The incident occurred in the area of Goreway Drive and Queen Street East on Nov. 17.

According to investigators, a victim was “lured” to meet one of the suspects in a parking lot in the area.

“Shortly after meeting, two other suspects attacked the victim from behind. He was choked and punched multiple times, rendering him unconscious,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“When the victim regained consciousness, he noted that his phone, wallet, and vehicle had been stolen.”

He was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.

Police allege the suspects travelled in the stolen car and picked up a fourth suspect.

The vehicle was found by police near Kennedy Road and Twistleton Street in Caledon.

“Due to the violent circumstances surrounding the robbery, a high-risk vehicle stop was executed. All four suspects were arrested,” police said.

Investigators said in addition to recovering the stolen vehicle, police seized “offence-related property.”

The suspects were held pending bail hearings, police said.

A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener was charged with possession of stolen property, along with a 14-year-old girl from London, who was charged with both robbery and possession of stolen property.

Two teenage boys from Brampton, ages 16 and 17, were charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of stolen property.

None of the suspects can be identified as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“One of the young persons was currently on a form of judicial release, and a second was wanted on an outstanding warrant,” the news release continued.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid.”