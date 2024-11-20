Baby pronounced dead following ‘suspicious incident’ in Toronto’s midtown area
A baby has died after a ‘suspicious incident’ in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood, police say.
Toronto police said that an infant was reported missing shortly before 11:30 a.m.
The infant was then located by police in the Marlee and Roselawn avenue areas sometime later. The address that paramedics were called to is an apartment building.
Paramedics transported the infant to hospital with critical injuries. However, police confirmed just after 1 p.m. that the infant had been pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
More details to come...
