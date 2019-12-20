TORONTO -- Investigators have taken the rare step of releasing photographs of a woman’s significant injuries sustained during an “unusual” home invasion in Thornhill as they search for the suspects they believe targeted the wrong address.

“The level of brutality displayed by these suspects is appalling,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jollife said in a news release issued on Friday morning.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, emergency responders were called to a home on Glenbury Drive, located in the area of Centre Street and New Westminster Drive, for a reported home invasion robbery.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 59-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

“Investigators do not have any information as to why this residence or woman would have been targeted and they believe the suspects may have had the wrong house,” police said in the news release.

Through their investigation, police learned that the victim was alone in her residence when she heard a knock at the door and answered. Two suspects then allegedly forced their way inside the home and began hitting her in the head and face with a handgun.

The woman was then forced into a bathroom while the suspects searched the home, according to officers.

The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction and the victim was then able to contact emergency officials.

The woman sustained two broken orbital bones, a broken nose, a broken jaw, a sprained thumb, a broken ankle and a concussion.

“The victim remained in hospital recovering from her very serious injuries for more than a week after the incident,” Jolliffe said. “Her family is understandably shocked and devastated, as any of us would be.”

“We need the community’s help. We are urging anyone with information to please come forward.”

Officers have described the first suspect wanted in connection with the investigation as a black male with a medium build, standing about six-feet to six-foot-one. He was seen wearing black clothing, while allegedly being armed with a black pistol.

The second suspect has been described by investigators as a black female with a light complexion, wavy black hair pulled back and was seen wearing a black coat.

Police said they are also asking anyone who lives in or was driving in the area at the time to review any video surveillance or dash camera footage that may have that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).