TORONTO -- A woman has suffered significant injuries after being beaten during an armed home invasion in Vaughan, police said.

On the afternoon of Dec. 11, York police said they were called to a home in Thornhill in the area of Centre Street and New Westminster Drive for reports of a home invasion.

Police said when they arrived, they located a 59-year-old woman suffering significant injuries and transported her to hospital.

Police said the woman was alone in her home when she heard a knock at the door. Two suspects allegedly forced their way into the residence and began hitting her in the head and face with a handgun.

The victim was then forced into a bathroom while the suspects searched through her home. The suspects then fled the area and the victim called police.

The first suspect is described as a tall, black male with a thin build. He was wearing black clothing and carrying a black pistol at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as female, possibly Hispanic with curly black hair. She was wearing a black coat.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-TIPS.