

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say the man killed in a daylight shooting in a downtown Toronto park was attending the memorial of another homicide victim with his pregnant partner and two children at the time.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday near a set of baseball diamonds in Coronation Park by Lake Shore and Fort York boulevards.

Officers said they found a man suffering from serious injuries when they arrived at the scene. Paramedics later confirmed the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Markham resident Michael Lewis.

“Our investigation to date has led us to believe that shortly before the 911 call, four males approached Mr. Lewis, who was in the park attending a memorial for a male who had been a homicide victim nine years ago,” Det. Amanda Thornton told reporters at a news conference held Monday afternoon.

Thornton said the men approached Lewis and, after a short conversation, a suspect drew a handgun and shot him multiple times at close range.

Investigators said they believe that Lewis knew the suspects, although the exact relationship is not clear.

The suspects fled the scene following the shooting heading northbound towards Lake Shore Boulevard, Thornton said.

At least 30 people were attending the memorial, but Thornton said that the “obvious chaos” caused them to flee in all directions.

Police said Lewis has “a dated and a very minor criminal record.”

Police are asking anyone who was in attendance of the memorial or was in the park at the time of the shooting, to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.