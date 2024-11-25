TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby

    An officer guards a garbage area on the main floor of a midtown Toronto building where a baby was found on Nov. 20 with life-threatening injuries. The infant was later pronounced deceased. (Janice Golding/CTV News Toronto) An officer guards a garbage area on the main floor of a midtown Toronto building where a baby was found on Nov. 20 with life-threatening injuries. The infant was later pronounced deceased. (Janice Golding/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.

    The child was located by officers at a residential building in the Roselawn Avenue and Marlee Avenue area after the baby's father called police to say the four-month-old was missing.

    The child was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

    Police previously charged the baby boy’s mother with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

    Investigators said Monday that following an autopsy, 30-year-old Karessa Edwards has now been charged with second-degree murder.

    Police say the baby boy's death is now considered the city's 79th homicide of the year and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Brawl erupts in Serbian parliament

    Scuffles broke out in the Serbian parliament on Monday after opposition legislators raised banners accusing the ruling coalition of trying to shirk responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people earlier this month.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News