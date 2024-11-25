Two girls, ages nine and 12, rushed to hospital after Ajax collision

TORONTO
    Two girls, ages nine and 12, were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Ajax on Friday night.

    In a release issued on Monday, Durham Regional Police said they were called to the area of Williamson Drive and Seggar Avenue at around 6:05 p.m.

    Police said the driver of a grey Honda was headed westbound on Williamson in an SUV when they struck two girls, who were crossing the road at the time.

    Both girls were rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said. The nine-year-old was listed in critical but stable condition while the 12-year-old was in serious but stable condition.

    Officers said the 44-year-old driver did not sustain any injuries and stayed on the scene. Police did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

    Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators. 

