

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting at Coronation Park, near the city’s waterfront.

The shooting happened in broad daylight near a set of baseball diamonds in the park, near Lake Shore and Fort York boulevards.

“I was just sitting on a bench having a conversation with a friend and the next I hear several pops, maybe five or six, coming from right behind me,” bystander Hunter Molnar told CP24. “I turn around thinking oh, maybe –you don’t think it’s going to be gunfire. But I saw people running and then I knew that something was really wrong.”

Police were called to the area at around 6:15 p.m., where they found a man with serious injuries.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said they are looking for four suspects who were seen running away from the area. One of them is described as wearing a grey Nike hoodie with a black stripe on the chest.

Shots sent park-goers fleeing

The shooting happened as thousands of people were out in the city enjoying a warm evening on the Labour Day weekend, many at the nearby CNE.

Molnar said the shots set of a “chain reaction” which sent people in the park running for safety.

“I turned around to look in the direction I heard them (the shots) coming from and there were people running,” Molnar said. “There was actually one woman who had a child in her arms, so I knew it was something serious and I needed to flee the scene.”