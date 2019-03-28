

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





There will be no parking in or around High Park while the cherry blossom trees bloom this year, the city says.

In a letter sent to nearby residents, Ward 4 city councillor Gord Perks announced that vehicles will be prohibited from accessing or parking in High Park during the peak of the blooming season.

Perks said in the letter that the changes are meant to address traffic and congestion challenges and “to ensure public safety in High Park during the festival.”

The cherry blossoms typically last a little more than a week in late April or early May. During this time, High Park can be inundated with a large number of Torontonians and photographers hoping to witness the once-a-year event.

Perks said there will be a “significant increase” in the number of parking enforcement unit officers assigned to the park during the event and the officers will ticket vehicles found to be in violation of the new rules.

The officers will also have the ability to tow vehicles, Perks said.

In the letter, Perks said that residents can file a complaint if vehicles are blocking their driveway or are parked illegally.

“Many of these changes are being introduced for the very first time this year. As a result, there will be important lessons learned that can help inform our efforts in the future.”

The Sakura cherry trees can be spotted around Hillside Gardens, near Colborne Lodge Drive.