TORONTO -- One person has died and another has been injured after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. Sunday morning.

According to York Regional Police, a male victim made his way to a Toronto hospital shortly before 7:30 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police said they later learned that a shooting had occurred at a building on Freshway Drive, a road underneath Highway 407, near Keele Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a second victim. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION AFTER SHOOTING IN VAUGHAN- Aprox 7:30 a.m., YRP was advised a male victim was in hospital with gunshot injuries. The shooting occurred at a building on Freshway Dr Vaughan, where officers located a second adult male victim deceased at the scene. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 2, 2020

No suspect information has been released by investigators.

Members of the service’s homicide unit ate investigating the shooting and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or seen anything suspicious in the area to contact officers or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously